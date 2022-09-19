BitWhite (BTW) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $35,734.58 and $11,347.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism.The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

