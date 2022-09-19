Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,350,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 13,140,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of BITF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $240.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $41.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. Bitfarms had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 55.75%. Analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
