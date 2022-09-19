Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,350,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 13,140,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of BITF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $240.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $41.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. Bitfarms had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 55.75%. Analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bitfarms by 56.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after buying an additional 4,687,086 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth about $8,097,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth about $886,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 1,661.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bitfarms by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,180,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 435,383 shares during the period. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

