Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 4.1% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.6 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.26. 200,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,843. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average of $201.53. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

