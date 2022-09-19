Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 198,808 shares.The stock last traded at $7.61 and had previously closed at $7.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Bioventus Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $566.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bioventus by 267.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bioventus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Bioventus by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 599,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 43,170 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Bioventus by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 80,685 shares during the period. 44.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

