BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Short Interest Update

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BioPlus Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

BIOS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,018. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. BioPlus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

