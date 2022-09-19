Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,983 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the period.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEMKT BIOX traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.21. 141,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

