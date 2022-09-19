Binamon Price Hits $0.0153 (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Binamon has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $104,014.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binamon has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binamon alerts:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004873 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000389 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00030698 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon (CRYPTO:BMON) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official website is binamon.org. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binamon

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon is a metaverse of digital monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which allows millions of people to join the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.