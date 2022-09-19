BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BEST Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEST remained flat at $1.00 during trading on Monday. 2,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,049. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $79.50 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.62. BEST has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BEST

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEST. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 2,316,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Articles

