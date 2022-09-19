Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 1.5% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.08. The company had a trading volume of 74,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.