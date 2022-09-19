Bennicas & Associates Inc. Acquires 4,274 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 98,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 47,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,107. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.80.

