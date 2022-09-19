Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Short Interest Update

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 559,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,843,495.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,843,495.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,008 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.73. 6,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,192. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $65.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

