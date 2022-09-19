Bay Rivers Group Has $411,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bay Rivers Group reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after buying an additional 529,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,381,000 after buying an additional 441,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

