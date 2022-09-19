Bay Rivers Group Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $5.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $420.47. 8,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.14. The company has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.91, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

