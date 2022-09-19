Barclays Trims WEX (NYSE:WEX) Target Price to $211.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $220.00 to $211.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WEX. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.40.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock opened at $146.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.78. WEX has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $197.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 540,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,020,000 after purchasing an additional 43,022 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in WEX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 29.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WEX by 298.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.