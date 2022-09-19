Barclays Cuts Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target to GBX 3,500

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDYGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Peel Hunt cut Whitbread to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,578.33.

Whitbread Price Performance

Shares of WTBDY opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.

Whitbread Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)

