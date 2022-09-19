Barclays Cuts Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target to GBX 120

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.00.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

