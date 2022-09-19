Barclays Cuts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $49.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,226,000 after buying an additional 30,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ally Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after buying an additional 789,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ally Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,170,000 after buying an additional 107,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

