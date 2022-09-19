Barclays Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €8.65 Price Target

Barclays set a €8.65 ($8.83) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSM. Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 1.0 %

ETR:PSM opened at €7.55 ($7.70) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.65. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €7.19 ($7.33) and a 12 month high of €16.35 ($16.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.