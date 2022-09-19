Bank of America Trims CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Target Price to $23.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNX. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 3,767.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

