Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Update

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 373,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 1.3 %
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 34.73%.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.
About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX)
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.