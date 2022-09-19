Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Update

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 373,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $543.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 34.73%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Featured Articles

