Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Up 4.2%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 637,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,385,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,925 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,362,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,793 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,142,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,976,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,624,000 after buying an additional 3,532,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,919,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,658,000 after buying an additional 4,263,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

