Ball (NYSE:BALL) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ball to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ball from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.67.
Ball Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE BALL opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69. Ball has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63.
Ball Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BALL)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.