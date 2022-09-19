BaaSid Reaches Market Cap of $5.17 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (BAAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $164,791.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00117736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00875195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid launched on June 12th, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,800,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures.The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

