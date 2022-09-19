Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Sells 15,959 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lowered its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,959 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BUG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.26. 1,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,433. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

