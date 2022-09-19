Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

