Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $311.75. The stock had a trading volume of 46,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,546. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.11. The company has a market cap of $301.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.