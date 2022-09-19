Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after acquiring an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385,085 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $354.96. 108,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,242,657. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

