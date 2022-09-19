Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.4% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $467,924,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after acquiring an additional 59,129 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,926,000.

Shares of EELV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.26. 28,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,231. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28.

