Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,473 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,857. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $63.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

