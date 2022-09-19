Axie Infinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for $12.12 or 0.00062798 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $102.58 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005074 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008271 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058493 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010549 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005457 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00077381 BTC.
About Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.
Buying and Selling Axie Infinity
