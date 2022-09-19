Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and $457.32 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $17.06 or 0.00089254 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00081101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020932 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00031475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007681 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000271 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 295,735,729 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is www.avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

