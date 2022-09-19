AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.20 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.31 by $2.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
AutoZone Stock Performance
AZO stock traded down $40.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,125.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,653. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,191.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,092.89. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,559.43 and a 1 year high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,172.94.
About AutoZone
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.
