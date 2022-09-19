Auto Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (AUTO)

Auto (AUTO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, Auto has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Auto has a market cap of $12.54 million and $2.91 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can currently be bought for approximately $236.59 or 0.01232927 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00116442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.65 or 0.00873656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auto is autofarm.network.

Buying and Selling Auto

According to CryptoCompare, “AutoFarm is a yield farming aggregator running on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon Chain (MATIC) and Huobi ECO chain (HECO).The DApp (Decentralised Application) was designed with the purpose of optimising DeFi (Decentralised Finance) users yields as they interact with the other DApps in the DeFi space.Autofarm was initiated on Binance Smart Chain with no pre-farm, no pre-sales and with the goal of optimising DeFi users' yield farming at the lowest possible cost (All APY & APRs shown have already included fees).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars.

