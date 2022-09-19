Augur (REP) Hits Market Capitalization of $78.55 Million

Augur (REP) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Augur has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Augur coin can now be bought for approximately $7.14 or 0.00036728 BTC on exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $78.55 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110752 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002311 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00850663 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Augur Coin Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
