Augur Hits Market Capitalization of $78.87 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Augur coin can currently be bought for $7.17 or 0.00036736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $78.87 million and $6.28 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00120153 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00858987 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. The official website for Augur is augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
