Augur Hits Market Capitalization of $78.87 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Augur coin can currently be bought for $7.17 or 0.00036736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $78.87 million and $6.28 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. The official website for Augur is augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “This page represents Augur v2, which is a fork of the Augur prediction market protocol designed to improve efficiency. Prediction markets like Augur v2 are designed so users can place bets on a variety of different events. With this fork, Augur v2 rolled out a suite of improvements around dispute management, settlements, forking, and more. Prediction markets are widely considered the best forecasting tool. Augur is an open, global platform where anyone anywhere can create, monitor or trade in prediction markets about any topic. Think of it as an “Early Warning System'' with the most accurate event forecasts, a potential “Google Search”, “Bloomberg Terminal” or “Reuters Terminal” for crowdsourced event forecasts.The system plans to use the “Wisdom of Crowds'' (“collective intelligence'') via market incentives, “Long Tail'' dynamics and blockchain technology to securely generate a more accurate, robust and unfiltered array of dynamic event forecasts than any alternative can match.Augur is decentralized, self-regulating, pseudonymous and autonomous. It offers the promise of markets without exposure to counterparty risk, principal-agent problems or central points of control, failure or censorship. No person is ever in direct control of someone else’s funds or in a position to single-handedly threaten the system’s integrity.The software is comprised of smart contracts perpetually deployed on a blockchain network, which enables applications deployed to be immune to local outages while benefiting from the entire community's security. All interactions with markets are communicated as database transactions between unique accounts powered by immutable software instructions.Augur v2 Launches”The Augur v2 protocol contracts have been successfully deployed to the Ethereum Mainnet. The contracts have been verified on Etherscan, and the deployers address can be found here.” ​See more info on the Augur V2 deployment here.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

