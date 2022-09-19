Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $579.00

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $579.00 and last traded at $579.00, with a volume of 21 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $596.38.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th.

Atrion Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $656.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.24.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 19.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Atrion by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

