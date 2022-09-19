Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Short Interest Update

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. 1,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,532. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

