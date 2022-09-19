Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Sunday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Atlas Arteria’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.
Atlas Arteria Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15.
About Atlas Arteria
