AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,823 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $21,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after acquiring an additional 44,048 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $768,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 502,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 87,775 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 216,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

