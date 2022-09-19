AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $179.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -221.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after buying an additional 732,959 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after acquiring an additional 973,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

