Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.32

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 196195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

