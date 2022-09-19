Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Up 40.1% in August

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the August 15th total of 116,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 819,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Assure in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IONM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 148,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,347. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.11. Assure has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.62.
In other Assure news, insider Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 186,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $519,406.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,362,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.
Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.
