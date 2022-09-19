Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Craig Hallum

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Aspen Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Group

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 470.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

