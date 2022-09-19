ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $467.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,756. The company’s fifty day moving average is $518.06 and its 200 day moving average is $552.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $888.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

