Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 991,600 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 440,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Ashland by 245.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Ashland Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ashland stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.73. 1,466,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,820. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

