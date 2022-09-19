Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 896,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.87. 11,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $17.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
