Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 896,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.87. 11,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $17.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

