Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $158.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.22.

ASND has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $107.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.53. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,173,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,689,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,894,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

