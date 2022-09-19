Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
ARW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Arrow Electronics Trading Down 3.7 %
NYSE ARW opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day moving average of $115.53. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $94.45 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
