Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AANNF. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Aroundtown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Aroundtown from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aroundtown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Aroundtown Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $2.85 on Friday. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

