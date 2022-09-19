Argon (ARGON) Price Down 14.1% This Week

Argon (ARGON) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Argon has a total market cap of $119,937.11 and $100,027.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 95,601,170 coins and its circulating supply is 92,840,145 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Argon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

